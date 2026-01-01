Two arrested over wildfire in France

Shafaqna English- Citing the local prosecutor, French media reported on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) that among those arrested for allegedly igniting a fire in an historic forest near Paris was a volunteer firefighter who has confessed. Fire brigades continued to fight the fire close to one of the country’s most renowned royal palaces.

Prosecutor Diane Ngomsik told French media that, besides the volunteer firefighter in Fontainebleau who confessed to using a lighter and gasoline to set twigs alight, another suspect has admitted that he inadvertently ignited a fire when he discarded a cigarette.

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