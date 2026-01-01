Total power outage in Cuba

Shafaqna English- Cuba’s energy ministry announced on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) that the country’s national electricity network had failed, representing the third widespread blackout to hit the island in just nine days. The island is home to roughly 10 million residents. “The electrical system has been completely disconnected,” the ministry stated via its social media channels.

These repeated blackouts are occurring as a U.S.-imposed oil embargo has severely damaged Cuba’s already outdated energy infrastructure. President Donald Trump initiated the oil blockade against the Caribbean nation following Washington’s removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

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