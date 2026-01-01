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Iran calls for expediting Kermanshah-Baghdad railway to facilitate travel for Arbaeen pilgrimage path

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Shafaqna English- Kermanshah Governor Manouchehr Habibi has urged for the expedited construction of the Khosravi-Kermanshah railway to Baghdad. This initiative aims to facilitate travel for Arbaeen pilgrims, following the crossing of over a million pilgrims at Khosravi last year.

On Tuesday, Habibi met with Mohammad-Kazem Ale-Sadegh, the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, to discuss key economic and trade demands for Kermanshah Province, as well as matters related to Arbaeen. During the meeting, he emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the implementation of the Khosravi railway to Baghdad.

Sources: IRNA

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