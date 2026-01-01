USA: Muslim mall worker stabbed over 15 times in Utah over his religion

Shafaqna English- A kiosk worker was stabbed more than 15 times at Valley Fair Mall in Utah in an attack motivated because he is a Muslim, according to local media.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that the 48-year-old attacker approached the worker, identified only as Sohail, at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, struck up a brief conversation, and asked for his name and about his religion.

As the worker turned to retrieve a bottle of water, the attacker began stabbing him, according to the report, citing Imam Shuaib Din, who leads the Utah Islamic Center in West Jordan and has been in contact with the victim’s family.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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