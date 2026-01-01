Faster access to Trump’s posts for monthly fee

Shafaqna English- According to insiders, Donald Trump’s media firm has been exploring the idea of charging Wall Street traders and investment firms up to $100,000 per month in exchange for early access to the president’s Truth Social posts.

The sources, who asked not to be named because the talks are private, added that Trump Media & Technology Group—the owner of Truth Social—has recently floated a reduced-rate plan of $60,000 per month for firms willing to commit to a three-year agreement.

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