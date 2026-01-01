Vietnam hit by deadly floods

Shafaqna English- A flash flood that struck a mountainous settlement in Lai Chau, a province in northern Vietnam, has resulted in at least four fatalities and left four people missing, as reported by state-run media on Saturday(18 Jul 2026).

The Vietnam News Agency reported that the flood in Muong Than village early on Friday(17 Jul 2026)—which followed several days of heavy rain across parts of northern Vietnam—also injured seven people.

The rainy season in Vietnam, which reaches its height between July and September, frequently brings deadly storms and flooding. Government statistics indicate that natural disasters, the majority of which are floods, killed 489 people across the country last year.

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