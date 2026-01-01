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America’s biggest food-related disease outbreak

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Shafaqna English- On Friday(17 Jul 2026), Taylor Farms—a California-based lettuce supplier—and food distributor Sysco announced that they are pulling iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico from their supply chains, in an effort to contain what has become the largest U.S. foodborne illness outbreak in recent years.

Taylor Farms stated that its decision to pull lettuce from central Mexico was based on information it received Thursday(16 Jul 2026) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In its statement, Taylor Farms emphasized that no Taylor Farms-branded salads or kits have been connected to the cyclosporiasis outbreak, adding that none of its salad kits contain iceberg lettuce.

Source: Reuters

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