Trump threatens Canada with higher tariffs over wildfire smoke

Shafaqna English- United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Canada as a consequence of the wildfire smoke that has affected cities across North America.

On Friday, Trump expressed concerns about the air quality on social media, while officials in Canada continue to combat 896 active wildfires across the country. Approximately 200 fires are currently burning in the province of Ontario, where Premier Doug Ford reported that 81 of them are still out of control. Trump, however, attributed the fires to issues with Canadian governance.

Sources: AlJazeera

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