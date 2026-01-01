English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

Trump threatens Canada with higher tariffs over wildfire smoke

0

Shafaqna English- United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Canada as a consequence of the wildfire smoke that has affected cities across North America.

On Friday, Trump expressed concerns about the air quality on social media, while officials in Canada continue to combat 896 active wildfires across the country. Approximately 200 fires are currently burning in the province of Ontario, where Premier Doug Ford reported that 81 of them are still out of control. Trump, however, attributed the fires to issues with Canadian governance.

Sources: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.