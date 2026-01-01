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Rare quran on display in Jeddah

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Shafaqna English- The Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah is now hosting a rare calligraphy panel of the Quran dating back to the 19th century. The artwork, a single page created by Ghouth Mahboob Ghalib in Mysore, India, around 1859–1860, features the full Quran arranged inside a detailed illustration of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The calligraphic panel is rendered in Diwani script with black ink and gold leaf, and it centers on the Kaaba, according to SPA. The carefully crafted script starts with Surah Al-Fatihah at the top, winds through the architectural features of the mosque, and finishes with Surah An-Nas.

Source: Aawsat

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