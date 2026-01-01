India achieves orbital launch capability

Shafaqna English- Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian private space firm, launched the country’s first privately-built orbital rocket on Saturday(18 Jul 2026)—a significant test of India’s push to compete more aggressively in the international commercial launch sector.

The Vikram-1 rocket blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT, leaving a trail of fire and smoke behind. On its maiden orbital flight—named “Mission Aagaman”—it carried multiple customer payloads and experiments designed to operate in orbit.

The rocket placed its payload into a 450 km orbit approximately 15 minutes after launch, securing India’s position as the third country to have achieved orbital launch capability through private enterprise.

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