Venezuelans rage over state’s quake failure

Shafaqna English- According to eight sources close to the relief operation who spoke to Reuters, the deployment of Venezuelan military forces during the initial critical days following last month’s twin earthquakes was hampered by delayed commands from high-ranking officers, shortages of essential supplies, and widespread disorganization—all of which fueled public anger toward the government’s crisis management.

The government has put the death toll from the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes at around 5,000, yet experts—including those from the United States Geological Survey—have suggested that the final number of fatalities could be nearly twice that amount. The province of La Guaira, which hosts the nation’s primary airport, a significant seaport, and numerous high-rise apartment buildings that either totally or partially collapsed, suffered the most severe damage.

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