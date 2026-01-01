Women in Gaza find healing through football

Shafaqna English- Palestinian women in Gaza who have lost limbs during Israel’s ongoing conflict are using football as a way to recover and rebuild their lives. On a small football field in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, cheers and laughter rise above the backdrop of the ongoing violence.

On the pitch, one of the few places still standing, a group of young women with artificial limbs passes the ball across the artificial turf. These women are part of a team made up of young Palestinians who have either lost limbs due to Israeli bombings or have undergone amputations as a result of life-altering injuries.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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