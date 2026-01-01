US restrictions divert Indian student flow to Europe

Shafaqna English- A young engineer from Chennai, aged 22, has begun studying German and taking a language exam while applying to universities, swayed by Germany’s affordable education and its well‑established links with the business world.

According to a dozen students and educational advisors, his choice mirrors a broader trend among young Indians who are increasingly turning to European universities, driven by the mobility clauses in the India‑EU trade agreement and stricter US immigration policies that are causing many to reconsider their American aspirations.

The continuation of this trend could lead to a major restructuring of global student flows. Europe is emerging as a feasible alternative to North America for Indian students, with the EU seeking young talent to offset workforce shortages resulting from its ageing population.

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