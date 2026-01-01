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Afghanistan: Rising house rents in Kabul

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Shafaqna English- Many residents of Kabul are voicing concerns about landlords increasing rent prices. They state that, given the current situation where essential goods have become more expensive and incomes have declined, affording higher rents is becoming increasingly difficult.

They say rent increases have made paying for housing difficult, and even impossible, for them.

These residents, who had managed to find a house to live in only with great difficulty, are now worried that if they leave their homes, they will not be able to find another house with an affordable rent. Meanwhile, several real estate office owners say that the rent increases imposed by landlords have been arbitrary and that real estate offices have had no role in setting these rates.

Sources: Hasht e S ubh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

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