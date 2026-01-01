Tougher ban on Chinese car imports to US

Shafaqna English- On July 15, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to hold a vote on bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening the government’s existing ban on Chinese automakers seeking to enter the American auto market.

In April, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan put forward a bill to formalize a Biden-era regulation that effectively blocks all Chinese automakers from selling passenger cars in the U.S. and enacts additional measures to bar China from the country’s light-vehicle sector.

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