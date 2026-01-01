Two new air routes established between Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen flights

Shafaqna English- The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has announced the establishment of two new air routes between Iran and Iraq to facilitate Arbaeen flights.

Abouzar Shiroudi, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said that following continuous efforts by the organization and a series of joint technical meetings involving experts from Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company, the Civil Aviation Organization’s Office of Flight Operations Oversight, and Iraq’s air traffic control authorities, two new temporary air routes and waypoints have been established south of Ahvaz for use during the Arbaeen period.

According to Middle East News, citing ISNA, Shiroudi stated that the new routes will increase flight exchange capacity between Iran and Iraq while improving connectivity between southern Iran’s air network and Iraq. They are also expected to shorten flight paths for southern routes to Iraq, reduce flight times, and lower fuel consumption for Arbaeen operations.

He added that technical negotiations with Iraqi authorities are continuing to secure the permanent adoption of the two air routes. If the necessary agreements are finalized, the routes will become a permanent part of the aviation network linking the two countries.

Source: Middle East News

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