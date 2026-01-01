Historical Qajar-era tilework restored at Quraish Courtyard of Kadhimiyya Shrine

Shafaqna English- The Razavi Architectural Decorations Company has launched a project to restore and recreate the Qajar-era seven-color tiles in the Quraish Courtyard of the Kadhimiya Shrine, Iraq, aiming to restore the visual unity to the sacred space.

The Razavi Architectural Decorations Company is spearheading a critical preservation project at the Kadhimiya Shrine.

By recreating authentic Qajar-era seven-color tiles, the initiative aims to protect Islamic architectural heritage and restore the original visual integrity of the Quraish Courtyard.

The history of the site dates back to the second century AH, when the area northwest of Baghdad was known as the “Quraish Cemetery.”

Following the burial of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) in 183 AH, and subsequently Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (AS), the site became a focal point for the Shia world.

While various rulers contributed to the development of the shrine, the current appearance of the Quraish Courtyard was largely established during the Qajar era (1789-1925).

Under the direction of Prince Farhad Mirza Mo’tamad al-Dowleh during the reign of Naser al-Din Shah (1848-1896), the courtyard was expanded and adorned with seven-color tiles crafted by Shiraz artisans. These tiles, characterized by matte blue, pistachio green, pink, white, and yellow hues featuring delicate floral motifs, became the defining aesthetic of the space. Over time, unsympathetic interventions created visual discord, introducing non-conforming tiles that disrupted the courtyard’s harmony.

The current restoration approach prioritizes historical authenticity. The Razavi Architectural Decorations Company is meticulously documenting original samples, analyzing pigments, and redesigning motifs to match traditional techniques. By replacing damaged elements with historically accurate reproductions, the project ensures the courtyard regains its unified visual identity, preserving one of the most significant pilgrimage spaces in the Kadhimiya complex.

Source: Razavi.ir

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