Japan’s PM: No need to release oil stockpiles

Shafaqna English– In a weekend statement, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan reiterated that the nation’s crude oil inventory is presently adequate, dismissing any immediate concern over shortages. Her remarks were timed in response to fresh instability in the Middle East, a region that remains a critical source of Japan’s energy imports.

Citing a report by The Japan Times, the prime minister took to X to articulate her government’s position. She expressed confidence that the necessary crude oil for this month can be procured as planned, and explicitly ruled out any release from the national oil stockpile. This decision, she implied, reflects both adequate supply contracts and a measured approach to preserving strategic reserves for more severe contingencies.

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