French ambassador to Iraq hails Arbaeen pilgrimage during visit to Imam Hussain (AS) Holy hrine

Shafaqna English- France’s ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala and described the visit to the shrine as a unique and deeply significant experience, particularly during the Arbaeen season, when pilgrims from across the world converge on Karbala.

Durel and his accompanying delegation were received by Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom, deputy secretary-general of the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine.

Welcoming the French envoy, Bahr al-Uloom underscored the international stature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, noting that the annual event draws millions of pilgrims from Arab countries, Europe and other parts of the world to the holy city of Karbala.

He described Imam Hussain (AS) as a universal symbol of freedom, justice and human dignity, saying the Imam’s enduring message represents solidarity against oppression and the defense of human values.

Durel said he had previously visited Iraq, but described visiting the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) as a unique and deeply significant experience, particularly during the Arbaeen season, when pilgrims from across the globe converge on Karbala.

Sources: Taghrib News

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