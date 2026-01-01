Saudi Arabia transforms its education system for Vision 2030

Shafaqna English– In a significant move on Friday(24 Jul 2026), King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, granted his approval to a new directive for Saudi Arabia’s state-funded education system.

This directive is designed to enhance the system’s governance model, supply the requisite enablers—ranging from funding to teacher training—to fulfill its performance targets, and upgrade the overall standard of educational delivery and student achievement.

Simultaneously, the reform seeks to clearly delineate the functions of private and non-profit stakeholders, ensuring their activities are fully integrated with Saudi Vision 2030’s economic and social transformation agenda.

Commenting on the royal approval, Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan described it as a powerful endorsement that will accelerate the modernization of public education, offering both strategic direction and operational flexibility to educators and administrators nationwide.

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