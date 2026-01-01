Shafaqna English- A new study has found that excessive consumption of short-form social media content does not directly cause depression but instead triggers a chain of psychological effects—from cognitive fatigue and burnout to stress and anxiety—that can ultimately lead to depressive symptoms, according to PsyPost.

Researchers at Karabük University in Türkiye surveyed 439 young adults to examine the mental health effects of prolonged exposure to algorithm-driven short videos. They identified “brain rot” as a state of cognitive fatigue, fragmented attention and mental overload caused by passive, repetitive scrolling through low-quality digital content.

The study found that cognitive fatigue alone was not a direct predictor of depression. Instead, it first increased burnout, which then heightened stress and anxiety. Those psychological burdens collectively raised the risk of developing depressive symptoms, suggesting a gradual “loss spiral” rather than an immediate mental health impact.

Women reported higher levels of cognitive fatigue, burnout, stress and anxiety than men, although overall depression levels were similar between the sexes. Participants with stronger emotional regulation skills appeared more resilient to the negative psychological effects of excessive social media use.

The researchers cautioned that the study was based on self-reported data collected at a single point in time and cannot establish causation. They said future studies using long-term observations and objective screen-time data are needed to better understand the relationship between digital media consumption and mental health.

Source: PsyPost

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