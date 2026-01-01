More than half of Australian youth use AI for personal advice, report warns

Shafaqna English- More than half of Australian children and teenagers are using artificial intelligence tools for personal and social purposes, according to new data from the eSafety Commissioner, raising concerns about privacy, misinformation, and harmful interactions.

A survey of 1,950 Australians aged 10 to 17 found that 78% had used AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude, while 54% reported using them for personal or social reasons, including discussing emotions, seeking advice, and role-playing. Around 20% used AI assistants daily, according to The Conversation.

Among those using AI personally, one-third sought advice about physical health, another third asked for guidance on specific life situations, and 20% used AI for mental health and wellbeing support. Around 10% of teenagers also engaged with AI companions designed for extended social or romantic interactions, with higher usage reported among young people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+ youth.

The report warns that many young users disclose sensitive personal information to AI systems, even though technology companies are not subject to the same privacy obligations as healthcare or mental health professionals. Personal data shared with AI could be retained or used to train future models, raising concerns about confidentiality.

Researchers also highlighted risks of harmful AI interactions. One in five respondents reported inappropriate experiences, including chatbots using abusive language, promoting harmful stereotypes, or attempting to manipulate users. Because AI generates responses based on patterns rather than understanding, it can produce misleading, biased, or fabricated information while sounding convincing.

The report further cautions that AI systems often reinforce users’ existing views, potentially encouraging poor decisions, particularly among younger users seeking personal guidance.

To reduce these risks, researchers urge parents and educators to improve AI literacy by discussing AI use openly with children, exploring AI tools together, and encouraging young people to seek trusted adults for support when dealing with personal or sensitive issues. The findings also come ahead of Australia’s planned Children’s Only Privacy Code, expected to take effect later this year, which aims to strengthen privacy protections for young users.

Source: The Conversation

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