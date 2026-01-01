OpenAI launches free AI program for academic researchers

Shafaqna English- OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT for Academic Researchers, a new initiative that will provide 100,000 researchers at selected academic institutions with free access to its most advanced AI models by 2027 to accelerate scientific discovery.

The program will begin this summer with 10,000 researchers at institutions including the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) and École normale supérieure (ENS), before expanding to 100,000 participants worldwide. Researchers will receive access to OpenAI’s frontier models, including GPT-5.6 Sol Pro, along with ChatGPT Work and Codex to support scientific research across disciplines.

The platform is designed to assist with tasks ranging from hypothesis generation, literature reviews and grant writing to genomic analysis, protein modeling and complex data analysis. Participants will also receive higher usage limits, larger context windows, training and technical support. OpenAI said research data will not be used to train its AI models by default and will be protected by enterprise-grade privacy and security measures.

According to the company, around 1.3 million people already use ChatGPT each week for advanced science and mathematics, generating roughly 8.4 million messages. OpenAI said researchers are increasingly relying on AI throughout the scientific workflow, from developing mathematical proofs to designing fusion-energy software and analyzing biological data.

The initiative is part of OpenAI’s broader commitment to invest more than $250 million in external scientific research through 2027. The company said its goal is to expand access to advanced AI tools, allowing researchers—not AI developers—to determine which scientific questions to pursue and how best to address them.

Source: OpenAI

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