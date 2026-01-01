English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Ban fails to stop Australian teens from using social media

0

Shafaqna English– Australia’s national internet regulator has determined that the government’s much-publicized ban on social media access for users under 16 proved largely ineffective in its first three months of enforcement.

The watchdog attributed the continued high usage—with more than four out of every five teenagers still logged on—directly to the tech industry’s inability to introduce robust age-checking systems that would reliably block younger users.

The eSafety office’s Friday(31 Jul 2026) report also contained another concerning finding: children aged 10 to 15 were using social media just as often in March as they did before the ban took effect on December 10.

Moreover, the study highlighted a decline in parental awareness regarding how frequently and in what ways their children were engaging with these platforms, suggesting that the ban may have created a false sense of security among families.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Severe flooding in northeast China

asadian

EU plans to introduce restrictions on social media use for children following summer

leila yazdani

Social media under Australia’s government microscope

asadian

Trump presses for cheaper gasoline

asadian

UAE restricts social media use for children under 15

nasibeh yazdani

Florida files official lawsuit against TikTok

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.