Palestine’s Supreme Fatwa Council: Burning of mosque by Israel are ‘systematic crime’

Shafaqna English- Palestine’s Supreme Fatwa Council on Thursday decried the escalating “systematic attacks” by extremist Israeli targeting holy sites after two mosques were burned in Nablus and Tulkarm.

Racist slogans were also written on the walls of the two mosques, the council said in a statement.

“Burning mosques is a systematic crime targeting houses of worship and Islamic holy sites,” it said.

“Such attacks come as part of Israel’s policy of abuse and repression and violations against religious rituals across the Palestinian territories,” it added.

“The attacks are part of dangerous and systematic occupation policies aimed at targeting the Palestinian presence and religious rights,” the council said.

“Israeli crimes are horrific and have reached a terrible level of brutality, ugliness and disregard for lives and property,” it added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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