English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

Survey: A quarter of young Africans see USAID cuts as beneficial

0

Shafaqna English- A quarter of young Africans see potential benefits if aid from the US cuts, believing that losing foreign funds might push leaders to address their own issues more effectively, according to the African Youth Survey.
In Ghana and Nigeria, around 40-41% of young people aged 18 to 24 are hopeful about this change, with Liberia close behind at 37%. Additionally, 11% remain uncertain about the effects, according to the African Youth Survey, which surveyed nearly 5,000 individuals in 16 African countries out of 54.

Sources: Guardian 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

African Union condemn reports of racism at Ukraine’s borders

asadian

Iran a reliable partner of African nations: Zarif

asadian

400 refugees based in Egypt to be received by Portugal

asadian

History: How African Muslims “Civilized Spain”

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.