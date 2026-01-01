Survey: A quarter of young Africans see USAID cuts as beneficial

Shafaqna English- A quarter of young Africans see potential benefits if aid from the US cuts, believing that losing foreign funds might push leaders to address their own issues more effectively, according to the African Youth Survey.

In Ghana and Nigeria, around 40-41% of young people aged 18 to 24 are hopeful about this change, with Liberia close behind at 37%. Additionally, 11% remain uncertain about the effects, according to the African Youth Survey, which surveyed nearly 5,000 individuals in 16 African countries out of 54.

Sources: Guardian

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