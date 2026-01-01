China: Coal’s share of electricity drops to below half

Shafaqna English– For the first time, fossil fuels accounted for less than 50% of China’s electricity generation in the first half of the year, highlighting the growing influence of renewable power in the world’s biggest energy market. The development signals a structural change in China’s electricity landscape, as the country continues to invest heavily in cleaner sources of energy while maintaining coal as a key pillar of energy security.

Official data showed that coal supplied 49.7% of China’s electricity generation in the first half of the year, Xing Yiteng said at a Thursday(30 Jul 2026) press conference. The milestone is particularly significant given China’s enormous coal consumption, suggesting that the country’s aggressive deployment of wind, solar and other renewable sources is increasingly reshaping the national power system.

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