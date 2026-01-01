English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2world

China: Coal’s share of electricity drops to below half

0

Shafaqna English– For the first time, fossil fuels accounted for less than 50% of China’s electricity generation in the first half of the year, highlighting the growing influence of renewable power in the world’s biggest energy market. The development signals a structural change in China’s electricity landscape, as the country continues to invest heavily in cleaner sources of energy while maintaining coal as a key pillar of energy security.

Official data showed that coal supplied 49.7% of China’s electricity generation in the first half of the year, Xing Yiteng said at a Thursday(30 Jul 2026) press conference. The milestone is particularly significant given China’s enormous coal consumption, suggesting that the country’s aggressive deployment of wind, solar and other renewable sources is increasingly reshaping the national power system.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

US: Federal subsidies drive solar energy growth

asadian

Electrification at Core of economic strategy

asadian

Report claims record high carbon emissions from fossil fuels in 2025

nafiseh yazdani

AI boom threatens global climate goals

parniani

Report: Southeast Asia at risk of deepening dependence on fossil fuels

leila yazdani

The Guardian: Tobacco-alcohol-processed foods-fossil fuels kill 2.7 million Europeans annually

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.