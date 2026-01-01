Adidas faces investor wrath

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), shareholders of Adidas delivered a decisive rebuke to the German sportswear giant after it reported disappointing profit figures. The stock plummeted by a record 19%, even though the company had raised its full-year revenue forecast, citing robust demand for its vintage-inspired clothing lines and a notable uptick in sales driven by the FIFA World Cup.

The company’s operating profit for the quarter fell short of market consensus, largely because an aggressive promotional campaign tied to the FIFA World Cup ate into its profit margins. Several analysts expressed disappointment, noting that they had anticipated a more robust revenue outlook for the period following the tournament.

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