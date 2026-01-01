Portugal becomes EU power hotspot

Shafaqna English– Speaking on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the CEO of EDP, Portugal’s leading energy utility, revealed that the nation’s electricity demand is forecast to expand by 4.5% annually on a compounded basis throughout the next decade.

Such a remarkable growth trajectory would firmly place Portugal among the fastest-growing electricity markets in all of Europe, a development largely attributable to a robust and expanding pipeline of data centre investments that continue to pour into the country.

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