Erroneous US map of Africa causes stir

Shafaqna English– During a State Department presentation at an international conference held in Brazil this week, a U.S. government-issued map of Africa was displayed with incorrect labels for every single country on the continent.

The glaring error did not go unnoticed, as attendees captured screenshots of the map and quickly spread them across social media platforms, generating significant buzz.

A video of the presentation at the AIDS 2026 gathering in Rio de Janeiro, which was reviewed by Reuters, confirms that the incorrect map appeared partway through a briefing on the State Department’s newly established health accords. The mistake stood out starkly against the formal context of the event, drawing additional attention from observers.

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