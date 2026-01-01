English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1Other Newsworld

BYD global sales reached an all-time high

0

Shafaqna English– BYD, China’s leading EV manufacturer, experienced global sales growth for the third month in a row in July. The robust performance in international markets has largely been able to neutralize the weaker conditions prevailing in the company’s home market.

Data extracted by Reuters from BYD’s official announcements on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) indicates that the automaker’s overall sales in July totaled 419,211 units, marking a 21.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Limited imports of Chinese EVs to Canada

asadian

Japanese carmakers face new threat

asadian

BYD seeks entry into Formula One

asadian

Brazil-based BYD plans to manufacture its parts in country

asadian

BYD car sales continue to decline in China

asadian

BYD–Tesla competition in 2025 sales

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.