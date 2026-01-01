BYD global sales reached an all-time high

Shafaqna English– BYD, China’s leading EV manufacturer, experienced global sales growth for the third month in a row in July. The robust performance in international markets has largely been able to neutralize the weaker conditions prevailing in the company’s home market.

Data extracted by Reuters from BYD’s official announcements on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) indicates that the automaker’s overall sales in July totaled 419,211 units, marking a 21.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

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