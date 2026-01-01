Brazil’s hydroelectric facilities on standby for El Nino

Shafaqna English– With scientists forecasting a severe El Nino event in the coming months, hydroelectric plants in southern Brazil are preparing for heavier rainfall.

Plant operators are currently reviewing their operational plans to safely manage the massive volumes of water that may need to be discharged from the dams.

China Three Gorges and France’s Engie, the two main dam operators in Brazil, detailed their preparedness plans in interviews with Reuters.

These measures include testing spillways to guarantee safety during heavy rains, as well as maintaining ongoing communication with riverside residents so they can take necessary actions promptly if water releases become necessary.

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