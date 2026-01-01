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Firefighters strained as wildfires rage across Europe

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Shafaqna English– Extensive wildfires currently burning near Bordeaux and across the border in Spain are imposing a heavy burden on firefighters engaged around the clock in containment efforts. This critical situation has exposed the hidden aspects of the current firefighting system and challenged the necessity of revising manpower and equipment provision.

In France, over 75% of firefighters are volunteers who take leave from their primary jobs to respond to emergency operations. In contrast, Spain relies on thousands of “bomberos forestales” (forest firefighters), many of whom are hired by regional authorities on seasonal and temporary contracts. This structural difference has created varying challenges in crisis management.

Source: Reuters

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