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Japan earthquake tests supply chain robustness

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Shafaqna English–  The recent 7.1-magnitude quake in southern Japan has halted automotive and electronics component production lines across the region.

Yet there is optimism about a quicker recovery and less damage compared to the 2011 earthquake, as Japanese industries have gained bitter experience in managing similar crises over the past decade.

Japan’s long history of natural disasters has made it a pioneer in industrial resilience. Over the decades, Japanese manufacturers have strengthened their supply chains against external shocks through advanced technologies and risk management.

The recent deadly earthquake, with 34 fatalities, now stands as a serious benchmark for evaluating the resilience of these supply networks.

Source: Reuters

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