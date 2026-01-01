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Five-month blaze at Mexico gas well

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Shafaqna English– More than five months have elapsed since a fire broke out at a natural gas well in the remote area of Veracruz. During this period, massive flames from the burning gas have released substantial smoke and pollutants into the atmosphere.

Residents of surrounding villages, particularly women and children, have reported an increase in respiratory problems and environmental concerns, stressing that authorities must contain this crisis as quickly as possible.

Mexico’s state-owned energy company, Pemex, which operates and manages this well, has stated that the incident at the Krem-1 exploratory well near Las Choapas began in early March.

The company has emphasized that since then, specialized teams have been carrying out operations to fully contain the fire and permanently seal the well.

Source: Reuters

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