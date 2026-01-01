Karbala: More than 700 Journalists, media professionals to cover Arbaeen procession 

Shafaqna English- More than 700 journalists and media professionals will cover the Arbaeen procession.
In addition to the presence of 143 local journalists and media activists to cover the Arbaeen pilgrimage, about 600 journalists, media activists, photographers and technical personnel from different countries are participating in covering the ceremony.
This is according to the Director of Information and Government Communications of Karbala Tawfiq Al-Habbali, who announced the completion of special media arrangements for the Arbaeen procession by launching an equipped media center to provide services to local, Arab and foreign journalists and media.
Al-Habbali stated in an interview with Shafaq News that the special Arbaeen media center has a dedicated platform for live broadcasting of media programs, internet services, a special resting place for journalists, and access to statistics, figures, and accurate information related to the Arbaeen ceremony.
Source: IQNA