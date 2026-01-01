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Official: Foreign Arbaeen pilgrims to Iraq reach 4.88M

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Shafaqna English- A total of 4,887,660 foreign pilgrims had entered Iraq as of Sunday night since the start of Muharram to take part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, as arrivals continued ahead of the annual commemoration, Iraqi authorities said.
The command center overseeing Arbaeen said on Monday that security and logistical plans remain in effect under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, with government agencies coordinating operations at border crossings and along major routes.

Sources: Shafaq News

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