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China: Expansionary monetary policy continues

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Shafaqna English–  A Sunday(2 Aug 2026) statement from the People’s Bank of China revealed the central bank’s pledge to fine-tune its monetary policy tools in a timely fashion, alongside a commitment to ease the process of issuing panda bonds.

The move is seen as part of Beijing’s broader strategy to bolster its financial markets and attract foreign capital, while also ensuring that the central bank retains the operational flexibility needed to respond effectively to evolving domestic and external economic conditions.

The PBOC’s official readout from a key work meeting held on Saturday, which was convened to establish the policy blueprint for the latter half of the year, confirmed that the central bank intends to sustain a monetary policy stance that is appropriately accommodative.

Furthermore, the institution reaffirmed its dedication to preserving abundant liquidity conditions within the financial system, a move widely interpreted as a signal of continued support for economic growth, particularly as the country navigates lingering challenges in its post-pandemic recovery phase.

Source: Reuters

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