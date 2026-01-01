Yen jumps after joint US-Japan intervention

Shafaqna English- The Japanese yen experienced a significant upward movement on Monday(3 Aug 2026), which kept market participants on high alert regarding the possibility of additional official intervention aimed at bolstering the nation’s currency, which has been trading at historically depressed levels.

This development came just a few days after authorities in both Tokyo and Washington confirmed that they had carried out a coordinated joint intervention in the foreign exchange markets to counter the yen’s persistent weakness and restore some degree of stability to the currency.

During the Asian trading session on Monday morning, the Japanese currency appreciated by 1%, climbing to an intraday high of 155.20 against the US dollar, which represented its strongest valuation in nearly three months.

However, the rally proved to be somewhat short-lived, as the yen subsequently relinquished a portion of these gains over the course of the session, reflecting ongoing uncertainty among traders about the sustainability of the currency’s recovery and the potential need for further policy action from Japanese authorities.

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