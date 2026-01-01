Strong demand lifts Russia factory output

Shafaqna English– Monday’s(3 Aug 2026) release of a business survey revealed that Russia’s manufacturing industry expanded at its fastest pace in eighteen months during July, with the upturn attributed to a surge in domestic demand that boosted both output volumes and the inflow of fresh orders.

The acceleration in activity underscores the resilience of Russia’s industrial sector, which appears to be benefiting from sustained consumer spending and investment appetite, despite ongoing external headwinds that have weighed on other parts of the economy.

The S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is a key indicator of business conditions in the factory sector, climbed to 50.7 in July, up from 50.3 recorded in June, according to the survey compiled by S&P Global.

This reading marks a modest but meaningful improvement and remains above the neutral threshold of 50.0, which serves as the dividing line between overall expansion and contraction. The increase, while small, signals that the manufacturing sector is continuing its gradual recovery path.

www.shafaqna.com