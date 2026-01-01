Wildfire forces mass evacuation in Washington

Shafaqna English– According to statements from local officials on Sunday(2 Aug 2026), approximately 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as a result of wildfires that are advancing toward Spokane, a city located in Washington state.

The officials further noted that the fires have already claimed 600 buildings in the affected areas, encompassing both private residences and commercial establishments, highlighting the extensive material damage and the scale of the emergency facing the region.

Spokane Fire Chief Tom Williams confirmed to Reuters that the Spokane Area Fire, which is currently composed of three distinct blazes, is actively threatening the neighborhoods and areas that are now subject to evacuation orders.

The chief emphasized that the situation remains highly volatile, with firefighting crews working around the clock to contain the flames and protect lives and property, though challenging weather conditions and dry terrain continue to hamper their efforts.

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