Alibaba launched its biggest AI model

Shafaqna English– Alibaba, one of China’s leading technology firms, unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model on Monday(3 Aug 2026), describing it as the company’s largest and most sophisticated system to date.

The newly introduced Qwen3.8-Max model is positioned as a direct competitor to Moonshot AI’s recently released offering from the previous month, and its size and capabilities are said to be only marginally smaller than those of its rival, highlighting the intense competition currently unfolding within China’s domestic AI sector.

As a significant player in the global open-weight AI landscape, China’s tech industry is characterized by a fierce and fast-paced rivalry among its leading firms, all vying to develop more advanced and efficient models.

The primary focus of this competition is to enhance model performance without driving up the cost of operation to unsustainable levels, a delicate balancing act that requires constant innovation in both hardware optimization and algorithmic efficiency to maintain a competitive edge while keeping expenses manageable.

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