Switzerland’s inflation rate fell in July

Shafaqna English– Official data released on Monday(3 Aug 2026) revealed that Switzerland’s annual inflation rate declined by 0.1 percentage point in July, a development that was broadly in line with the expectations of economists and market analysts.

The easing of price pressures was largely attributed to a noticeable reduction in the overall cost of petroleum products compared to the previous month, which helped to offset upward pressures from other components of the consumer price basket.

Figures released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed that consumer prices in the country were 0.4% higher in July compared with the same month in 2025. This compares with the annual inflation rate of 0.5% recorded in June, confirming a slight downward trend in price growth.

The data suggests that inflationary pressures in Switzerland remain relatively subdued compared with many other advanced economies, providing the central bank with room to maintain its current policy stance without immediate concern over overheating.

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