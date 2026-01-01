Iraq’s government prioritizes displaced Yazidis return plan

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s government has developed a plan for the return of displaced Yazidis, Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, said.

Hussein, at a ceremony commemorating the genocide of the Yazidis, said that Iraq witnessed in 1980 the largest campaign of displacement of the Faili Kurds, affecting more than 12,000 young men.

He affirmed that these crimes are heinous and contrary to humanitarian principles, but Iraq, with all its diverse communities and the courage of its people, has thwarted the terrorists’ hopes, foiled their plans, liberated all areas, and saved innocent lives.

Iraq’s SJC vows to hold genocide against Yazidis responsible accountable

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) emphasized that all those whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent Yazidis will be held accountable.

The judiciary’s media office stated that the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation commemorates, on August 3rd of each year, the tragic events that befell the Yazidi community in Sinjar in 2014, when Daesh terrorist gangs committed one of the most heinous crimes in Iraq’s modern history.

These crimes included mass killings, kidnapping, enslavement, forced displacement, and other grave violations targeting civilians based on their religious affiliation, leaving profound humanitarian and social scars that persist to this day.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

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