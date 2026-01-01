Mexico’s top meat exporter up for sale

Shafaqna English– Sources with knowledge of the situation say that the owner of SuKarne – Mexico’s biggest meat-exporting company – is considering a potential sale that might place the firm’s valuation above the $2 billion mark.

These sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions, indicated that SuKarne has engaged Rabobank and BBVA as its financial advisors for the sale process. They also warned, however, that a final agreement is far from certain.

When approached for comment on the reported sale exploration, SuKarne declined to confirm or deny the process, instead telling Reuters that it “routinely evaluates diverse alternatives for creating greater shareholder value and backing its future growth strategy.”

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