Amazon’s market value hits record high

Shafaqna English– Amazon’s stock-market valuation broke through the $3 trillion barrier for the first time ever in Monday’s(3 Aug 2026) trading session, fueled by a powerful post-earnings rally and growing optimism that the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence technologies is sparking a significant uptick in demand for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division – the high-margin cloud platform that serves as the company’s primary cash cow and profit driver.

In the most recent trading session, Amazon’s stock closed with a 5% gain, settling at $285.01 per share – a price that represents an all-time record high for the company. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have now appreciated by more than 23%, underscoring the extraordinary momentum that has driven the stock throughout 2026.

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