FAA clears Boeing’s smallest 737 model

Shafaqna English– In a long-overdue move, the FAA granted approval on Monday(3 Aug 2026) for Boeing’s 737 MAX 7, clearing the way for the planemaker to finally begin commercial sales of the smallest member of its 737 MAX family – a development that represents a critical step forward for the company after years of regulatory delays and certification hurdles.

Since the tragic MAX 8 crashes of 2018 and 2019, Boeing has been subjected to a much tougher certification regime, with regulators demanding more rigorous safety assessments and documentation. The company’s production practices and quality assurance protocols came under even greater examination after a near-new Alaska Airlines MAX 9 experienced a mid-air cabin panel failure in January 2024, an event that severely damaged Boeing’s credibility and prompted additional regulatory intervention.

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