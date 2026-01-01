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China buys large volumes of US soybean

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Shafaqna English–  Monday’s(3 Aug 2026) confirmation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture validated Chinese purchases of approximately half a million tons of soybeans, after market participants had earlier indicated that Chinese state-run enterprises had bought 14-16 cargoes on Friday(31 Jul 2026), with a combined volume of one million tons.

Citing two American traders familiar with the transactions, Reuters reported on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that Chinese state buyers had bought a minimum of eight U.S. soybean cargoes for loading at Gulf Coast facilities, along with six additional cargoes destined for shipment from Pacific Northwest ports during the October–November period.

Source: Reuters

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