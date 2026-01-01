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OpenAI fined over foreign workers

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Shafaqna English– The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) that OpenAI and a subsidiary will settle a government lawsuit for $3.2 million over accusations that they systematically favored job seekers on temporary work visas while turning away qualified U.S. citizens.

In its official statement, the Justice Department explained that OpenAI and Statsig—a firm that develops product‑development software—specifically recruited non‑U.S. workers for certain job openings and deliberately employed multiple tactics that deterred American citizens from submitting applications.

Source: Reuters

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