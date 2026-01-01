SpaceX rocket fragment collides with the moon

Shafaqna English- Astronomers have confirmed that a piece of a SpaceX rocket, which had been drifting in space since last year, struck the moon at a high velocity in the early hours of Wednesday(5 Aug 2026). The impact added yet another object to the long list of meteoroids, stray spacecraft, and other orbital debris that have pounded the moon’s surface over countless years.

This object, which is roughly the size of a school bus, is the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had been used to launch a lunar lander developed by Firefly Aerospace toward the Moon back in January 2025. The anticipated crash became a major attraction for astronomers and space fans, who were keen to observe how the event would play out.

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